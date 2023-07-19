Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 721.8% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after buying an additional 148,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $207.75 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.01 and a twelve month high of $208.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

