Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 302,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Infinera by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 287,775 shares in the last quarter.

Get Infinera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Infinera Trading Up 1.3 %

INFN opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.41. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.