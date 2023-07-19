Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 553.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Weibo Trading Down 3.8 %

WB stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.