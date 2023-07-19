Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $256,000 Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 357.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,509,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BlackLine by 275.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $277,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,126.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $381,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackLine stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

About BlackLine

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.