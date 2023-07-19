Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $45,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.