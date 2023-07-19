Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $58,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments
In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $76.40.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
