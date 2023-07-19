Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $58,000 Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FOUR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

