Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $81,000 Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Albany International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Trading Up 0.5 %

Albany International stock opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.10. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $76.97 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

