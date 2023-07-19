Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,809 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,273,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 405,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 567,314 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,886,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 339,246 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 57.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Bennett Odle sold 365,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $518,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,391,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

