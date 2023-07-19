Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 3.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.30. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIGR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of UP Fintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

