Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QD. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Qudian by 56.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qudian by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qudian by 56.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the second quarter worth about $316,000.

QD stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $534.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.78. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.36.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 54.05%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

