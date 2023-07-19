Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Amdocs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,358,000 after acquiring an additional 464,732 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Amdocs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,567,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amdocs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 151,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $96.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

About Amdocs



Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.



