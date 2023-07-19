Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,460,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 236,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,589.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 881.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 182,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

Victory Capital stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at $69,854,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.