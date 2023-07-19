Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 826,003 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,879,000 after purchasing an additional 576,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,449,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

