Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $366,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Price Performance
Diodes stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes
In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
