Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $366,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Diodes’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

