Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 767 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

