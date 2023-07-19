Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,007,000 after buying an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after buying an additional 195,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $15,258,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, with a total value of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $318.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.17.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.