Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $8,201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 46,388 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.27. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

