Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $70,207,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $37,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,864,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,851,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,173 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

