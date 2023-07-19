Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,558 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $583.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.76 million. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

JOYY Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.16%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

