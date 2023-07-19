Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 151 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.42 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

