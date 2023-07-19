Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,199 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $59.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

