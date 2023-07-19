Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 751 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HI opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

