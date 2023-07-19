Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,045 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yext were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yext by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. TheStreet upgraded Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Roth Capital upgraded Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Yext Stock Down 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

YEXT stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,080.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

