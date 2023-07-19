Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $101,000 Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Kadant by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kadant by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI opened at $218.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $229.90.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.63 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

