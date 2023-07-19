Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $203,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

