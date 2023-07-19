Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $254,000 Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,049,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 448,293 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE MNSO opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.38. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

