Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,875 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

LendingTree stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.42 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. On average, research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

