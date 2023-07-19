Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,996 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

