Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTGR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 54.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $419.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.87.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $180.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 6,229 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $85,586.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,968 shares of company stock valued at $222,947 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

