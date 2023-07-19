AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.26.

Shares of AVB opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.69 and its 200-day moving average is $176.07.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 90.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.