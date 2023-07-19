Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Raised to $61.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.75.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

