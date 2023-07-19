Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,984 shares of company stock worth $137,224 over the last ninety days. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BMRC opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.