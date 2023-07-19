Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE BNED opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,812,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,107 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616,984 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

