Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

