Benin Management CORP Sells 199 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $161.52. The firm has a market cap of $413.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.