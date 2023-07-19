Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $87.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $241,534.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 3,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $241,534.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,233 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,705. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

