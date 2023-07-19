Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Big Lots Price Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Big Lots

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at $849,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Big Lots by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

