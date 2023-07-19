BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BILL from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE BILL opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85.

Insider Activity at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,426,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.