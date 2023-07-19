Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

