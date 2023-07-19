Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.
Black Knight Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Black Knight
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.