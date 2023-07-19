Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Black Knight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Black Knight by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Black Knight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

