Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

BSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 77.07% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $174.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 31,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $493,854.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,652,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,197,844.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,500.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

