BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $888.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $881.00 to $888.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $739.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $682.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.60.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BlackRock by 97.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 41,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.