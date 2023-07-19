Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of BX stock opened at $106.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

