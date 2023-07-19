BMO Capital Markets Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $113.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

MRK opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

