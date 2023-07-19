BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $43.98 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.45.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BWA opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

