Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.72.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 173.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,259 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

