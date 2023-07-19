Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

