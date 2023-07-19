Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $4,272,196.39 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,272,196.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,657.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $103,389.55.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Braze by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 139,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Braze by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.