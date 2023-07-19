Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $1,619,608.89 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 37,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,619,608.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

