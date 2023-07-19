BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.40

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 4494698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,432,889.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

